Salida School Board will consider approval of district collective bargaining team recommendations, including salary and policy changes at the December board meeting.
The meeting will start at 6 p.m. Tuesday online by Zoom and potentially at the Kesner Board room, 349 E. Ninth St.
Recommendations by the bargaining team include:
• A four percent retention payment for all staff. The retention payment is Public Employee Retirement Association (PERA) includable, with the district’s matching 22 percent added. No staff will receive less than $500. The total allocation is $444,930.37 and an additional $3,861.33 to ensure the $500 minimum payment.
• No permanent and recurring changes to employees’ salary due to state financial constraints and the district operating 1.8 million in the red.
• All certified educational credits allow for horizontal movement on the pay scale, including January and August 2021.
• Increase the mechanic pay by $2 per hour.
• Increase aide pay by $1 per hour to match the new classified substitute pay of $14 per hour.
• Supporting minor changes to policy.
• Repeal of some policies per the Nov. 30 bargaining team policy discussion group.
Other action items to be considered include a draft copy of the year end audit for 2019, regulation and exhibit policies, a consolidation application and other policies.
Discussion items include setting and posting a retreat agenda for the Jan. 30 board retreat and the district’s diversity, equity and inclusivity policy.
In addition to regular monthly reports from department managers and school principals, the board will hear an in-depth report on Longfellow Elementary School from principal Chuck McKenna.
The meeting is accessible to the public by Zoom at:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81233739087?pwd=THJNelh4S3FaR3Z0ZitBaCtOTU5UZz09
Meeting ID: 812 3373 9087
Passcode: s0PZ0z
or by phone at 253-215-8782
Meeting ID: 812 3373 9087
Passcode: 372952
