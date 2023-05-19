The Salida Ranger District of the U.S. Forest Service is accepting applications for the district’s annual Artist in Residence program until June 15.
“Art is an important part of how people communicate about the world,” Salida District Ranger J. Perry Edwards said in a press release. “Because public lands serve a wide variety of people, we hope the residency artists can help others view the forest in ways we haven’t thought of before. It also gives artists a new perspective of national forests.”
Selected artists will receive a 14-day accommodation at developed cabins or dispersed camping locations on the district this summer. During this time, residency participants are asked to create art based on and inspired by experiences in the landscapes of the district, including the Saguache Mountain Range, Browns Canyon National Monument, the Sangre de Cristo Wilderness and the Collegiate Peaks Wilderness.
Artists can apply for this year’s residency by completing and submitting the application, which can be found at https://www.fs.usda.gov/psicc, to quinn.baur@usda.gov. Artists may also call Quinn Baur at 719-530-3958 with any questions about the program.
