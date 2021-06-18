Salida Airport’s Air Fair at Harriet Alexander Field, 9255 CR 140, will open at 7 a.m. June 26, with a pancake breakfast at 8 a.m.
The pancake breakfast costs $6 for adults and $4 for kids, but admission to the air show is free.
“This year will be the biggest aerobatic performance Salida has ever seen,” said Rob Dubin of the Airport Advisory Board. “One lucky person will win the drawing for an aerobatic flight performing loops and barrel rolls over the valley. There will also be a drawing and tickets available for scenic flights.”
Military and private jets, helicopters, gyroplanes and drones will be on display.
This year’s aerobatic displays are by Don Nelson in his T-6 Texan, Colorado aerobatic legend Dagmar Kress in her Pitts S-2C, Bob Freeman in his Extra 330LX and Chris Murphy flying an RV-4.
On ground display will be World War II planes, including an iconic P-51 Mustang, Bird Dog, T-6, military jets including a French Fouga, helicopters, gyroplanes and drones.
Chaffee County Search and Rescue South, which has one of the most sophisticated drone search capabilities in the state, will also be in attendance.
The Mile Hi Wing of the Commemorative Air Force will be there with its World War II SNB-5 and is offering rides for $99 for a 20-minute scenic flight of the valley.
Salida now has a flight school and anyone interested can sign up for flight lessons.
For more information contact Rob Dubin at 719-896-1298 or robdubin100@gmail.com or Zech Papp, airport manager, at 719-239-1648.
