Meals on Wheels
Meals on Wheels are delivered Tuesday, Thursday and Friday in Salida and Buena Vista. All meals are served with 2 percent milk and most are served with whole wheat bread.
Call 719-539-3341 to sign up for delivery.
Today: Hamburger on a whole wheat bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, ketchup and mustard, baked beans, potato salad and an orange.
Thursday: Cream of potato soup, tuna salad wrap, shredded romaine lettuce and tomato slices, creamy coleslaw and cubed cantaloupe.
Friday: Smothered chicken with cornbread stuffing, peas and carrots, cauliflower and broccoli and applesauce Waldorf salad.
Salida School District
All meals are served with fruit, vegetable and milk.
Longfellow Elementary
Tuesday: Walking taco, corn, churro and fruit and salad bar.
Wednesday: Chicken alfredo penne, garlic toast, California vegetable mix and fruit and salad bar.
Thursday: Pizza and fruit and salad bar.
Monday: Cheesy breadstick with marinara, green beans and fruit and salad bar.
Salida Middle School
Tuesday: Barbecue pork sandwich, potato salad and fruit and salad bar.
Wednesday: Bean, cheese and rice burrito, corn and fruit and salad bar.
Thursday: Chicken á la king, biscuit and fruit and salad bar.
Monday: Chili, cinnamon roll and fruit and salad bar.
Salida High School
Tuesday: Pork green chili with rice, Mexicali corn and fruit and salad bar.
Wednesday: Philly cheesesteak sloppy joe, cauliflower au gratin and fruit and salad bar.
Thursday: Chicken nuggets, biscuit and fruit and salad bar.
Monday: Southwest vegetable soup, cheese quesadilla and fruit and salad bar.
