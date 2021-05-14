by D.J. DeJong
Mail Staff Writer
About 54.4 percent of the population of Chaffee County eligible for vaccination has been fully immunized, according to Thursday’s vaccine report from Colorado Department of Public Health data.
To date, 19,262 either first or second vaccines have been administered in Chaffee County.
Statewide, 2,256,210 people have been fully immunized as of Thursday.
Chaffee County’s case count slowed somewhat in the past week, with only 12 new cases reported by Chaffee County Public Health. The 14-day county case total was 41, and the county’s positivity rate as of Monday was 3.29 percent.
All of the most recently reported cases are resting at home, and currently only one case is receiving care at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center.
The pandemic total number of cases is 1,157 for the county.
Across Colorado, the total number of cases since the pandemic began is 528,533. Of those 6,556 resulted in death.
The state’s seven-day moving average of new cases was 1,154 as of Thursday with a positivity rate of 4.5 percent.
Buena Vista Correctional Complex continues to be listed as an outbreak site, although the Colorado Department of Corrections lists only one currently active case among inmates.
To date, seven inmates and 15 staff members were affected during the most recent outbreak at the facility.
An outbreak at Chaffee County Detention Center was declared resolved by Colorado public health May 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.