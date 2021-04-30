Colorado Department of Transportation will perform crack sealing on U.S. 285 north of Saguache beginning May 3 through May 6.
CDOT reports that the four-day road maintenance operations will take place from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Motorists will encounter lane shifts and full stops guided by flagging personnel.
Travelers should expect periodic delays and allow extra travel time.
Speed will be reduced to 40 mph and drivers are asked to slow down, and use extreme caution when approaching the work zone.
