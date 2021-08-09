A preliminary/proof evident hearing for Barry Lee Morphew, accused of murdering his wife, Suzanne, opened Monday in District Court at the Chaffee County Courthouse. Judge Patrick Murphy is presiding.
Suzanne, 49, disappeared on Mother’s Day, May 10, 2020. Her mountain bike was found near her home in Maysville and her helmet was found a few days later on the south side of U.S. 50. Despite extensive searches, which are on-going, neither she nor her body have been found.
Barry, 53, was arrested May 5 and charged with first degree murder, tampering with evidence and attempting to influence a public servant.
The bulk of Monday’s testimony centered around the revelation by defense attorney, Dru Nielsen, that Suzanne had been having an affair for two years which was unknown to even her closest friends.
The affair was discovered when law enforcement discovered a spy pen in Suzanne’s closet which she purchased to place in Barry’s vehicle because she suspected him of having an affair.
A spy pen is a voice activated device that records speech. It had recorded Suzanne speaking with a man named Jeff.
“She was speaking as if Jeff was her lover,” Nielson said. “It took law enforcement two months to identify Jeff.”
Suzanne grew up in Indiana and she and her family moved to Salida in 2008. Jeff Libler lives in Michigan, is married and the father of six children. He and Suzanne met when they were teenagers and reconnected 20 years later when she contacted him on Facebook saying “Hi, stranger.”
Nielsen, in questioning lead investigator, Commander Alex Walker, asked if Libler came forward once it was known that Suzanne was missing.
He hadn’t until he was found in November when he said he did not come forward because he was protecting her legacy and did not want her to be known for having an affair. Also he was protecting himself.
The affair was initially an emotional one but eventually became physical with the couple meeting at least six times in New Orleans, Florida and Michigan.
Beginning testimony centered around the 125 page affidavit complied by Walker. Barry said he left home at 5 a.m. May 10, heading to Broomfield where he was working on a job that had been planned months before.
Walker said Barry said he and Suzanne had a good evening the night before. They had been together 32 years and “loved each other to death.” He described her as his “angel since age 17” and that she gave him two wonderful kids. He asked about search plans and offered to help however he could.
Shortly after Suzanne’s disappearance their home was declared a crime scene. However, a thorough investigation failed to turn up any evidence of blood, a struggle or anything else.
The couple’s two daughters, Mallory, then 20, and Macy, then 16, were on a camping trip with a friend when she disappeared and had planned to return on Mother’s Day.
They and Barry all tried to contact Suzanne to wish her a Happy Mother’s Day and when no one could reach her Mallory contacted a neighbor who in turn notified the Chaffee County Sheriff’s office.
Much of the afternoon Monday involved discussion on text messages between Suzanne and her best friend, Sheila Oliver in Indiana.
FBI Agent Kenneth Harris, Denver, specializes in victimology which is a study of the victim, the family, friends, lifestyle, etc
“We talked about the state of the Morphew’s marriage and about Suzanne and the theme in texts between her and Sheila which was issues she was dealing with Barry.
“She said she couldn’t handle the unstableness and complained of him being Jeckle and Hyde and that something would ‘set him off’ and she never knew what that might be.
“She said she wanted out of the marriage but wanted to wait until Macy was out of the home. She also complained to Oliver that Barry would use the girls to keep her in the marriage and that she wouldn’t feel safe alone with him,” Harris said.
Suzanne hadn’t worked except for a brief time as a teacher so finances were a problem and she mentioned to Oliver that Barry was going to pay back money she had loaned him from an inheritance she received from her mother.
Reference to that money was also on the spy pen. Suzanne texted that when she mentioned leaving, Barry would ask her how she was going to pay her medical bills. She was recovering from cancer.
Near the end of Monday’s session, defense attorney Iris Eylan revealed that Suzanne and her alleged lover, Jeff Libler, had talked about moving to Ecuador and getting married. Among the documents presented was one in which Suzanne had checked online to see how to say ‘I love you’ in Spanish.
Barry had not known about the affair. However, Harris said that in questioning Libler, Liler said if Barry had any idea he (Libler) and Suzanne were together Barry would have talked to him first and he didn’t think Barry had anything to do with her disappearance.
During Monday’s session two hours and 50 minutes were used by the prosecution and three hours and 45 minutes by the defense.
The preliminary hearing/proof evident hearing resumes at 9 a.m. today.
