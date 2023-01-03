The League of Women Voters of Chaffee County will host a panel of mayors from Buena Vista, Poncha Springs and Salida Jan. 9 at Salida City Council chambers, 448 E. First St. (C Street access).
The League’s social and business meeting will begin at 11:15 a.m.; the panel will run from noon to 1 p.m., a press release stated.
