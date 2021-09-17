Eleventh Judicial District Chief Judge Patrick Murphy found probable cause in all five counts against Barry Morphew in the alleged death of his wife Suzanne Morphew.
Morphew pleaded not guilty to charges of murder in the first degree, tampering with a deceased human body, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a dangerous weapon and attempt to influence a public servant.
While no body has been found, Murphy said there was enough evidence presented during a four-day preliminary hearing in August, for a finding of probable cause.
During the August proceedings the same time, a proof evident, presumption great hearing was held to determine if bond would be set for Morphew.
Normally in a capital case, no bond is set, but Murphy said he could not find proof evident, presumption great in the case.
Murphy set Morphew’s bond at $500,000 with conditions, among which are:
• No contact orders for several people connected with the case including Suzanne’s siblings Dave and Andrew Moorman and Melinda Baumunk, Jeff Libler, and several local witnesses.
• Cannot harass, molest or intimidate other witnesses.
• Surrender of Morphew’s passport.
• Morphew must reside in Chaffee County and cannot travel outside the county except for day trips to Denver to confer with attorneys.
• Morphew cannot possess any firearms or weapons.
• Morphew must wear an ankle monitor.
A request by defense lawyers to keep the arrest affidavit sealed was denied.
In response to the request Murphy said, “The meat of this case has been heard by the public.”
Both the prosecution and defense anticipate a month-long trial.
In order to accommodate the time needed to present evidence and the needs of the court, which had experienced a backlog of trials due to COVID-19, the Morphew trial is set for May 3 – June 1, 2021.
A motions hearing is set for 1:30 p.m. Nov. 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.