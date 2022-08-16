Chaffee County Road 350 will be closed between CR 350A (Tin Cup Lane) and CR 353 to all traffic, including vehicles, bicycles and pedestrians, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday to facilitate replacement of culverts.
A press release from the county stated the project is related to the widening of CR 350 that began earlier this summer.
Chaffee County Road and Bridge Department will place message boards at CR 361 and Waters Avenue alerting travelers to use alternative routes.
Motorists are asked to reduce speed in the area and watch for workers and machinery.
