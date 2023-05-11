Travis Macy, a world-class endurance athlete and author from Salida, is among the speakers for the free Alzheimer’s educational conference May 17 in Denver.
Macy’s father, Mark “Mace” Macy, former attorney and endurance athlete, has Alzheimer’s disease. Travis and co-author Patrick Regan have written a book, “One Mile at a Time,” about the challenge father and son faced as they competed in “The World’s Toughest Race: Eco Challenge Fiji” in 2019 shortly after Mark was diagnosed.
Now they are facing an equally difficult challenge with Mark’s Alzheimer’s disease, a press release stated.
“Most people know someone with Alzheimer’s disease,” said Sandy Silverstein of the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America. “Unfortunately many caregivers don’t know where to turn, what resources are available, how to plan long-term care, what legal documents are needed or generally how to take care of someone with a dementia-related illness. They will learn this and more at the conference.”
The conference is part of the National Educating American Tour in which the Alzheimer’s Foundation visits cities to educate communities and caregivers. For more information or to register, call 866-232-8484.
