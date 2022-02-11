In an effort to keep impaired drivers off the road, statewide law enforcement agencies will conduct “The Heat Is On” Super Bowl Weekend DUI enforcement period from today through Monday.
“It doesn’t matter if you are celebrating a win or suffering a loss, it’s no excuse to drive impaired,” Col. Matthew Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol, said in a press release. “Make a plan for the party so you don’t get behind the wheel if you’re not sober – and don’t let your guests drive home drunk if you’re hosting a party.”
As part of the enforcement period, drivers may see sobriety checkpoints, saturation patrols and additional law enforcement on duty dedicated to impaired driving enforcement. Local law enforcement agency plans can be found at https://www.codot.gov/safety/traffic-safety-reporting-portal.
According to a January report by the Colorado Division of Criminal Justice, Colorado prosecutors filed 26,165 cases with at least one DUI charge in 2019 with an overall conviction rate of 88 percent.
During the recent Winter Blitz DUI enforcement period, 71 participating law enforcement agencies reported 101 arrests. Last year’s Super Bowl Weekend enforcement period ended with 188 arrests among 96 participating agencies.
