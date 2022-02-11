Salida, CO (81201)

Today

Sunny along with a few clouds. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 49F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Snow showers before midnight. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low 14F. E winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall around one inch.