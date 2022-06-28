Western Fremont Historical Society invites the public to an open house of its History Center, 70 CR 56 in Howard, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 4.
The event is in conjunction with Howard Hall Community Center’s July Fourth food and festivities, a press release stated.
Special features include detailed information about flag etiquette, courtesy of local Veterans of Foreign Wars; displays of military memorabilia; and guided tours of the old Howard town site.
Local historians will be available to answer questions and share information about western Fremont County history.
