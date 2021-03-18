March means spring break, and while may people are traveling and hitting the slopes during the next few weeks, Chaffee County Public Health has tips to keep the community safe.
For those considering travel during spring break, public health recommends that people who are traveling consider getting a COVID-19 test before and after travel to mitigate the spread of the virus.
Those who experience COVID-19 symptoms or who come into contact with someone who tests positive should stay home until a negative test is received and/or the isolation/quarantine period has ended.
With a few exceptions, those who have been fully vaccinated do not need to quarantine but should continue to monitor for symptoms upon return from spring break activities.
Chaffee County usually experiences an influx of visitors from other states, as well as from within Colorado, taking advantage of the winter sports opportunities during spring break.
Chaffee County Public Health recommends masking, handwashing, distancing and other precautions continue to be followed when outside the home as people visit Chaffee County from other communities and states, even for those who are fully immunized.
“We have come so far in managing the pandemic in Chaffee County,” Chaffee County Public Health director Andrea Carlstrom said.
“We have invested so much in protecting our beloved valley.
“It is imperative that we continue to take personal accountability and responsibility in following the public health measures until we can reach herd immunity.”
“Over the next several months, our goal is to get as many people as possible fully vaccinated so that we can all enjoy travel, gatherings and seeing each other in person once again,” she said.
On Friday Chaffee County Public Health amended and extended the county’s local public health order in regards to COVID-19. It can be found at https://www.chaffeecounty.org/EndUserFiles/72026.pdf.
For more information about COVID-19 visit chaffeecounty.org and click on the red COVID-19 button.
To register for a COVID-19 test visit https://www.chaffeecounty.org/Public-Health-Coronavirus.
