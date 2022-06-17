The Salida school board announced in a press release Wednesday that it will accept letters of interest for an open at-large seat on the board until 5 p.m. July 5.
The seat became open when at-large director Jeannie Peters resigned at the completion of the May school board meeting.
Anyone interested in being considered for appointment to the board may submit a letter to school board secretary Kim LeTourneau at 627 Oak St. in Salida with a statement of interest and qualifications.
The school board will interview prospective candidates at a public meeting July 12.
To be eligible for appointment, a candidate must be a registered elector of the school district and must live within the boundaries of the school district.
Those who have been convicted of committing a sexual offense against a child are not eligible to hold a position on the school board.
The appointee will serve until the next regular school biennial election in November 2023, at which time an election will be held for a successor to fill the remainder of the unexpired term, which ends in 2025.
For more information contact LeTourneau at 719-530-5225.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.