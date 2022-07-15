“Three, two, one, blast off,” the kids from the Salida Boys & Girls Club counted off before launching homemade hydrogen-powered bottle rockets into the sky Tuesday outside Salida Middle School.
Club members made the rockets Monday using 2-liter soda bottles, foam fins, modeling clay, hot-melt glue and construction paper.
The Boys & Girls Club has been making and firing bottle rockets for the last seven years.
The event was supervised by “the steely-eyed rocket man” Greg Justis, a retired science teacher who volunteers, and Brian Beaulieu, or “BoBo” as known by the kids, who is the Boys & Girls Club executive director.
“If it goes through the basketball hoop, $100,” Beaulieu told the kids jokingly. Justis said most of the rockets took the kids an hour to make.
A rope was laid on the ground to keep the young audience out of the way, but the rockets were so unpredictable that observers frequently were dodging the descending finned soda bottles. The only person to be hit, however, was Beaulieu (he said he barely felt it).
