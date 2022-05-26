The Salida High School girls’ golf team qualified for state after finishing in second place with a team score of 290 at the Colorado High School Activities Association 3A Region 1 championships at Hollydot Golf Course in Rye.
The Peak-to-Peak Lady Pumas of Lafayette took first place.
Salida freshman Kyndra Johnson finished in second place with a score of 77.
Freshman Kaelin Martellaro carded a 103 to place 16th.
Sophomore Elise Tanner finished 29th, hitting a 110, while senior Mya Rollo finished 30th with a 111.
Assistant coach Russ Johnson said it was windy but overall a nice day. He said all of the snow had melted, but there was a fair amount of mud.
The team will head to Broadlands Golf Course in Broomfield next week for the CHSAA 3A State Golf Championships. Monday will be a practice day, and Tuesday and Wednesday will be the actual tournament.
