Salida Community Center, 305 F. St. will hold another food distribution at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) program administered by Care and Share out of Colorado Springs is a federal program that provides people living on a low income with extra food each month at no cost.
Food distribution includes meat, canned goods, fresh vegetables, bread and pastries.
Colorado Central Humanists will be handing out items such as shampoo, conditioner, lotion and toilet paper.
Residents of the Chaffee County area including Salida, Buena Vista, Nathrop, Howard, Cotopaxi, Coaldale, and surrounding areas may participate.
Another program, the community center administers locally is Commodity Supplemental Food Program (CSFP) a federal program that provides low-income seniors, age 60 and older, with extra food each month at no cost.
Participants will not be asked to show proof of income and this month, due to COVID-19, no papers need be signed. Only name, address and number of people in the household will need to be provided.
People are asked to remain in their cars and the food will be delivered to them.
Volunteers will direct traffic and will be standing in front of the Salida Community Center building, allowing the cars to pull up in front of the building and pull forward as soon as the cars in front are loaded and have pulled out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.