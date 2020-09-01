Andy Moorman, older brother of Suzanne Morphew, announced plans Saturday to search the area near Maysville for his missing sister.
Moorman said he hopes to recruit more than 1,000 volunteers and search the area near Maysville for five days where Morphew was last seen May 10.
Moorman told reporters that the family has been quiet because that’s what investigators asked them to do, “but now it’s time to rally the troops and go west and find her.”
Morphew reportedly went for a bike ride on May 10, Mother’s Day, and never returned.
Since then local, state and federal investigators have followed up on hundreds of tips and conducted a number of searches in an effort to locate her.
Colorado Bureau of Investigations and Federal Bureau of Investigations have been assisting the Chaffee County Sheriff’s office in this case.
Law enforcement has conducted 10 large-scale searches throughout the county, has conducted “countless interviews” and collected about 500 tips at a designation tip line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.