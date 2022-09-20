National Weather Service forecasters issued a flood watch for much of Chaffee and western Fremont counties Tuesday.
Tropical moisture will move into the region overnight tonight and last through Thursday.
The first round of heavy rain will move into the watch area by Wednesday morning.
Some high elevation snow, mainly above 13,000 feet, will be possible.
Periods of heavy rain are expected to continue through Thursday.
The watch is in effect Wednesday morning through Thursday afternoon.
Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible in the northern and central San Luis Valley, the northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains, western and central Fremont County, the upper Arkansas River Basin and the Mosquito Mountain Range.
Areas of greatest concern for torrential rainfall and flash flooding are the San Juans, La Garitas, northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains, and the central mountains.
These ranges will be particularly at risk for rock slides, small basin flooding, and impassable road conditions.
Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Rain is expected to diminish through the overnight hours of Thursday.
