Colorado Farm to Table recently welcomed AmeriCorps member Nicole Heth to its staff.
Heth recently graduated from West Chester University of Pennsylvania with a degree in nutrition and sustainable food systems management. She has previous work experience in the organic produce space and has a passion for plant-based nutrition, a presss release stated
Heth joins Farm Manager/Director Thomas J. “T.J.” McDaniel, who assumed management of the farm in 2021 after founder Tony Madone Jr. retired and recently accepted the position of Farm to Table director.
McDaniel grew up and worked on his family farm in Kansas. After graduating from the University of Kansas, he worked on a large market farm with a variety of vegetable, berry and fruit crops.
Sarah Kurmin is Farm to Table’s farmer/program coordinator. Kurmin grew up in Colorado and Ohio and has worked since 2015 in small-scale agriculture with a focus on perennial, annual, specialty and native plantings.
Colorado Farm to Table is a Salida nonprofit whose mission is to sustainably grow nutritious vegetables for donation to those in need of healthy food throughout Colorado.
For more information, visit www.coloradofarmtotable.org or email info@coloradofarmtotable.org.
