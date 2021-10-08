The League of Women Voters of Chaffee County announced it will distribute its 2021 Pro & Con Ballot Issues pamphlets in early October to local libraries, public offices and numerous businesses.
The information is also available at www.lwvchaffeecounty.org.
The pamphlet was prepared as a public service by the League of Women Voters of Colorado, according to a press release. League officials said their objective is to promote civic responsibility by providing nonpartisan information about the issues citizens will be asked to vote in the Nov. 2 election.
The pro and con statements are a compilation of material submitted by proponents and opponents of each ballot issue. The league said it is not responsible for the accuracy or fairness of the arguments of either side.
Ballot information is also contained in the “Blue Book” mailed to registered voters by the Legislative Council of the Colorado General Assembly.
The Chaffee County clerk will send mail ballots to registered voters after Oct. 11.
The public also is invited to join league members at noon Monday via Zoom for a program covering the three ballot issues. Members of the league’s leadership team will present pros and cons on each issue. The Zoom link may also be found at www.lwvchaffeecounty.org.
