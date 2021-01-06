More than 50 runners started the new year in their running shoes Friday, racing around Salida in the annual New Year’s day 5K.
“The race went really well,” said race director Ryan Wiegman. “The weather was nice for the race, and runners started every minute with families running together.”
Due to the pandemic, this year’s race featured staggered starts and masks while the awards ceremony was canceled.
Wiegman said 51 people registered for the race, which was two-thirds of the 75 available spots.
Elijah and Kenny Wilcox, however, ran the fastest time on the day, tieing for first place in 18 minutes and 7 seconds. Jeason Murphy finished third in 18:26, Frank DeCew crossed fourth in 18:31 while Zeke Wilcox rounded out the top five in 19:34.
In the women’s division, Molly McMurry finished first in 23:30. Jennie Foyle finished second in 24:18, followed by Brandi Blade (24:40), Nora Paschall (25:01) and Mandy Paschall (25:03) in fifth.
“We were really pleased to be able to hold such a safe event for participants and want to thank everyone for following mask-wearing and social distancing guidelines,” Wiegman said. “Usually, we would see probably twice that many runners on a New Year’s Day and are excited about getting back to having real events in the future. Hopefully, 2021 will be a better year than 2020.”
