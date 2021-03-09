The 3A girls state swimming and diving championships have been postponed from Saturday to Monday in anticipation of a snowstorm in the forecast.
The class 4A and 5A meets are still planned for Thursday and Friday.
According to the Colorado High School Activities Association assistant commissioner Justin Saylor, “if the storm is half as bad as they are predicting, the (Veteran’s Memorial Aquatic Center in Thornton) and (school) district would be closed on Saturday, potentially stranding schools in the metro area for days.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.