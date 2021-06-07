Ark Valley Pride held their Pride 2021 event Saturday at Riverside Park, with the theme “Start Where You Are.”
Beck Cerón was named Grandmaster this year, but they choose not to hold their annual parade, due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Ark Valley Pride presented several awards:
• Allies of the Year: Just Adventure Art
• Leadership Award: Vander Ritchie
• Rising Star Award: Quinn Weirdsma
• Youth of the Year: Casper Jackson
For their Community Awards, Natalie Moore was named Ally of the Year.
In a statement to Ark Valley Pride, Moore said, “I am honored to receive this award. It is with an open heart that I accept this title and ask others to join me in becoming allies for LGBTQ+ friends, families and community members.
“My journey started with myself, with finding the courage to live my authentic life. I learned that not all people have been encouraged to do the same; my friends and students identifying as LGBTQ+ have not always been supported in being their true selves. I knew I wanted to create safe spaces for others to be authentic.”
The Cornerstone Award was given to Megan Strauss and The Alpine Achievers Initiative, a youth-work based non-profit organization that strives to “inspire, connect and nurture youth, families and communities.”
Rev. Melinda “Mel” Roberts with the Salida United Methodist Church was given the Elevation Award.
“My son, Kasey, and I moved to Salida 3 years ago, Roberts said in a statement to Ark Valley Pride. “I have committed myself to serve not only my congregation at the church but the entire community. When I say entire, I mean entire.
“It is my belief that the heart of God beats for the underdog, the oppressed, the abused, the underprivileged and the overlooked in our society. Thus, I am committed to fighting for the rights and the humanity of these groups no matter their sexual orientation, gender identity, ethnic identity, citizenship status or living situation.”
The event also featured Lady Shug, queer, trans and two-spirit activist and drag performer.
Crowned Miss New Mexico Pride in 2016, Lady Shug is a member of the Navajo Nation.
Lady Shug recently appeared on HBO’s Emmy-award nominated series “We’re Here.”
In an interview with The Advocate magazine, Lady Shug said, “My pride is about giving hope for a better future and strength to my friends who are afraid to come out or be themselves. They say, to have family – given or chosen – to love and accept you, to have equality in healthcare, education, government and general norm of society.”
