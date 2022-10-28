Western Fremont Historical Society will host a Ghosts from the Past Cemetery Crawl Saturday, starting with registration at 9:30 a.m. at Cotopaxi School, 345 CR 12.
The program and tour will begin at 10 a.m.
The tour features San Isabel View Cemetery in Hillside and Ula Cemetery in Custer County. Participants will learn about history of the founding of the cemeteries and stories of early pioneer families buried there, along with any related legends and tales of the past, a press release stated.
Costumes are welcome. Participants should bring water, snacks and/or a sack lunch and wear sturdy shoes for walking on uneven terrain. Any dogs must be on leash. Carpooling will be available.
Cost is $10 for historical society members and those younger than 17 or $15 for nonmembers.
For more information call Shari Mohr at 719-942-3355 or visit westfremonthistory.com.
