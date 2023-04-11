Salida Middle School Destination Imagination team Snatraps (Spartans spelled backward) took third place in their main challenge and first in the instant challenge in their age group at the state Destination Imagination competition April 1 at Auraria Higher Education Center in Denver.
The Snatraps, who range in age from 12 to 14, chose to tackle a technical challenge, “Piece by Piece.”
The challenge required the team to:
• Design and create a puzzle that will be assembled during the presentation.
• Design and build two puzzle solvers that use technical methods to assemble the puzzle.
• Create and present a story about how a character’s understanding changes at a pivotal moment.
• Create and present two team choice elements that show off the team’s interests, skills, areas of strength and talents.
The story line involved a quest for the fountain of youth.
Although their third-place finish entitles the team to compete at Globals competition in May in Kansas City, Missouri, the team opted not to attend due to the cost, $5,500, not including transportation or hotel, and the competition’s timing.
Globals are being held May 20-23, right before Salida Middle School gets out for the summer on May 25.
Team manager Holli Keyser said the team was happy knowing they could have gone on to compete at Globals, but made the decision to stay home.
The team members began working on their challenge in the beginning of the school year.
All team members must promise they will work on the challenge themselves without help from adults.
Eighth-grader Maddox Tolsma, 13, said one of the more difficult aspects of the competition was having to deal with different personalities in solving the challenge.
Tolsma said he joined the team because it looked interesting and he had done similar STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) activities before.
Elise Keyser, 12, a sixth-grader, is the youngest member of the team.
She said the most challenging part of the competition was getting it all done in a small amount of time.
This year’s team manager, Holli Keyser, and assistant manager, Amalie Keyser, are Elise’s mother and sister.
Holli Keyser said she took the role over from team member Lincoln Baxter’s mom, who had done it for about 10 years and was looking to take a break.
Amalie Keyser, a Salida High School freshman, had participated in DI before and wanted to help give her sister and other middle schoolers the same experience.
DI participation tends to decrease as students enter high school. Middle school tends to have the most competition, Holli said.
Baxter and Elise, who will still be in middle school next year, both said they would like to participate again.
Eighth-graders Tolsma and Fin Thomson, who will move on to high school next year, said they too would like to participate at the high school level if there is a team.
While this year’s team has opted not to go to Globals, the team has the hardware to prove they have been a team to contend with.
Prior to their third place at state, the team came in second at DI After Dark in October and took first place at regional competition in March.
Tolsma said the best part of the experience was making it to the podium at each of the competitions they attended and coming away with medals for their efforts.
