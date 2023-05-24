After two delays due to lightning, the Salida girls' golf team finished second at the Regional Tournament Wednesday, carding 259, behind Rye, who shot 249. This win will send the team of junior Elise Tanner and sophomores Kyndra Johnson, Kaelin Martellaro and Emma Trollip to compete in the Colorado High School Activities Association 3A state championship in Aspen on Tuesday and Wednesday. See Friday's Mountain Mail for more details.
Lady Spartan golfers take second at regionals, team heads to state
