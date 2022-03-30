Prosecutors in the First Degree Murder trial of Barry Morphew have been blocked from relying on another expert witness in the case.
That was the ruling Wednesday by Judge Ramsey Lama in Fremont County District Court who granted a defense motion to block expert testimony regarding a tranquilizer syringe cap by a Colorado state game official.
Seven days after investigators removed clothing from a clothes dryer in Barry and Suzanne Morphew’s home near Maysville, a deputy found the sheath from a tranquilizer syringe in the bottom of the dryer.
Defense Attorney Iris Eytan began by arguing again that this isn‘t a no-body homicide, but a missing person case.
Eytan said investigators found no syringes in the house containing the tranquilizer in question and that the syringe cap was not in a pair of Morphew’s shorts in the dryer.
She told the judge “The prosecution has made this needle sheath as their claim that Mr. Morphew murdered his wife.” Previous testimony in the case indicated that DNA was found on the tranquilizer cap but that it was not Barry Morphew’s.
Prosecutor Mark Hurlbert said the inference that Morphew used the wildlife tranquilizer on his wife is based on the fact that Morphew admitted he had used the tranquilizer on deer and that there was no blood evidence found in the Morphew home.
Hurlbert said the intent was for the wildlife expert to testify that if the tranquilizer could be used to kill a deer a parallel could be drawn that it could be used to kill a human.
In granting the defense motion to block the expert testimony, Judge Lama said to begin with, there was no trace of the tranquilizer in the house and in a no-body homicide, no direct evidence that Suzanne Morphew was tranquilized. Lama said it would simply be too speculative to allow the prosecution to proceed only on a theory that a tranquilizer was used on Suzanne Morphew.
Lama said similar speculation could be made that if a kitchen knife was found or if the gun was found in the safe, they could be the murder weapons.
Judge Lama clarified that he was not excluding the discovery of the syringe cap in the dryer as part of the prosecution’s evidence, only that the expert testimony was being excluded at trial.
Much of the five hour motions hearing was also spent reviewing use of a Department of Corrections dog to search for Suzanne Morphew off of U.S. 50 along the Little Arkansas River west of Salida the night she disappeared in May 2020.
Prosecuting attorney Grant Grosgebauer told the court that prosecutors were confessing a defense motion to exclude testimony from Doug Spence, the dog’s handler, and would not seek to employ him as an expert witness.
Grosgebauer said they had just learned for the first time outside the courtroom that Spence had generated a written report about the search but that it was secured on his computer at the Buena Vista Correctional Facility.
While Judge Lama ruled that prosecutors violated a court order to deliver all written reports to defense attorneys he allowed the defense team to call Spence to the stand Wednesday.
Spence said when the search began near where Suzanne Morphew’s mountain bike had been found off the roadway, the dog was given a scent from a piece of her clothing. He said the dog seemed to be following a scent downhill until he reached a log. Spence said he took the dog to the edge of the river but nothing was found. He said if there had been a scent the dog would not have stopped and would have gone into the water. Spence said the dog also failed to find any scent of the woman on the other side of the river.
It soon became apparent from Spence’s remarks that his testimony might prove more valuable to defense attorneys than to prosecutors.
That’s because the prosecution would be trying to show that Barry Morphew may have staged the mountain bike accident when his wife disappeared.
But the fact that the DOC dog initially found Suzanne Morphew’s scent that led towards the river could be valuable in defense of the case.
In the end Judge Lama said that while Spence would not be endorsed as a witness for the prosecution he would allow defense attorneys to call Spence during the trial.
Defense attorney Jane Fisher-Byrialsen argued for more sanctions against prosecutors noting that they had spent time and money preparing for Spence’s testimony with a rebuttal witness. She asked for outright dismissal of the case and reimbursement for expenses incurred.
Judge Lama found that there was no willful misconduct by prosecutors in not learning until Wednesday about Spence’s written report on the search.
Saying that dismissing the case was too severe, the judge cited case law that “the need to find the truth is paramount.” Judge Lama said confessing the motion prohibiting Spence from being qualified as an expert witness was a sufficient sanction.
Another pre-trial hearing for Morphew is set for April 19th in Cañon City. He is set to go on trial in about four weeks when jury selection gets underway on April 28th and 29th. The trial is expected to last up to five weeks.
