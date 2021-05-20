Volunteers from local law enforcement will be serving breakfast from 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Patio Pancake Place, 640 E. U.S. 50.
“Tip-a-Cop” is an annual event at Patio Pancake at which personnel from local police and sheriff departments and Colorado State Patrol act as servers and bussers for a day to raise money for Special Olympics.
