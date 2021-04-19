Colorado Bureau of Investigations is making a change to the way Amber and Blue alerts will be shared with the public.
In addition to the email bulletin and text alerts to the media, the Wireless Emergency Alert will now contain a URL link to a Twitter site where additional details will be posted.
The public can access the link without a Twitter account.
The CBI will conduct a test of the system at 11 a.m. today. The alert test feature is disabled by default on all phones; however, those who have chosen to enable the test alerts on their device may receive this test notification.
