Meals on Wheels
Meals on Wheels are delivered Tuesday, Thursday and Friday in Salida and Buena Vista. All meals are served with 2 percent milk and most are served with whole wheat bread.
Call 719-539-3341 to sign up for delivery.
Today: Tuna noodle casserole, mixed vegetables, sliced zucchini squash, sliced peaches and whole wheat bread with butter.
Thursday: Chicken noodle soup, chicken Caesar salad, whole wheat Saltine crackers, Mitzie’s whole wheat rolls, an apple, orange juice and a raisin nut cup.
Friday: Spicy beef casserole, cut broccoli, sliced yellow squash, pineapple tidbits and whole wheat bread with butter.
Salida School District
All meals are served with fruit vegetable and milk.
Longfellow Elementary
Monday: Chicken fajita and corn.
Tuesday: Cheese pizza and mixed vegetables.
Wednesday: Chili and a cinnamon roll or tortilla.
Thursday: Teriyaki chicken and Asian vegetables.
Salida Middle School
Monday: Chicken noodle soup and grilled cheese sandwich.
Tuesday: Beef tacos with beans.
Wednesday: Pizza.
Thursday: Baked chicken, mashed potato and gravy.
Salida High School
Monday: Lasagna, roasted broccoli and garlic toast.
Tuesday: Macaroni and cheese, green beans and breadsticks.
Wednesday: Popeye’s Chicken day: Copy cat sandwich and sandwich sauce and French fries.
Thursday: Chili con carne and cinnamon rolls.
