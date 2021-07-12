The Colorado Department of Transportation will perform chip seal paving operations Tuesday through Thursday on U.S. 285, 3 miles east of Saguache between mile points 90 and 93.
CDOT warned in a press release that travelers should expect delays during road maintenance operations from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Motorists will encounter full stops, lane shifts and one-lane alternating traffic guided by flagging personnel and pilot vehicles. A speed reduction of 40 mph. CDOT urges motorists to slow down and be aware of work crews and heavy equipment.
Road conditions and travel information can be found at www.COtrip.org. Travelers also can sign up for project or travel alerts at bit.ly/COalerts and see scheduled lane closures at codot.gov/travel/scheduled-lane-closures.html.
