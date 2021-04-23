Basketball meeting set for April 27
Keith C. Wyatt and Zach Short will be hosting an informational meeting on club basketball for boys and girls ages 12-8 6:30 p.m. April 27 at the Salida High School main gym.
Scholarship extends deadline to May 1
Submissions to the Kent Haruf memorial writing scholarship has been extended to 5 p.m. May 1.
Juniors and seniors in Chaffee and Fremont counties can submit writing submissions to ckharuf@charter.net in the categories of fiction, nonfiction, creative nonfiction and stage writing.
Two scholarships will be awarded in the amount of $1,000 and $500.
