Patsy Brooks, 79, died Nov. 24, at Skyline Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Cañon City.
She was born Aug. 21, 1941 in Salida to Marguerite Imogene Ronald and Bert Daniel Murnane.
Raised in Salida, she graduated high school in 1959 then attended the University of Colorado and majored in chemical engineering.
Before she finished her degree, she married her husband, Lowell.
The couple moved to Maryland, where Mr. Brooks pursued his degree and Mrs. Brooks pursued a variety of jobs, all intended to support them while her husband got his PhD in math.
She continued pursuing her degree at night at Johns Hopkins University and obtained a B.S. degree in chemistry, mathematics and education in 1967.
Finals her last year were somewhat complicated by the birth of her daughter, Kelly, one week before graduation.
She managed to get it all done and her husband and daughter accompanied her to graduation at Hopkins.
An avid photographer, Mrs. Brooks took pictures nearly all of her adult life.
Her informal photography career began with an Ansco 35 mm camera she bought with proceeds scavenged from her high school graduation presents.
All during her college career she snapped and snapped – at least to the extent she could afford to buy and process film.
As soon as she was married, she became the family photographer, taking several hundred pictures documenting her married life.
During most of the time her family was growing up, Pat did not have time to pursue photography, other than as a hobby.
Other things, such as serving 12 years as councilman, mayor and city administrator of Salida, plus volunteering for numerous charities seemed to get in the way of her first love.
Finally, when she retired from the city in January 1998, she discovered the time she had been missing.
The family was grown, and the city was but an interesting memory, so she enrolled in the New York Institute of Photography where her diligence paid off in a professional photographer certificate from the same institution.
She set up her photography business the same year and was productively busy thereafter.
Mrs. Brooks enjoyed hiking in the mountains, picnics at O’Haver and Frantz lakes, walking her dog, and extended motor home trips where she did most of the driving.
A memorial service will be planned once COVID-19 restrictions are removed.
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lewisandglenn.com.
