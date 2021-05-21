U.S. Forest Service Road 110, Halfmoon Road, in Lake County is closed, the Leadville Ranger District announced Wednesday.
The road will be closed for two weeks while improvements are made to trailhead parking and Lake County crews widen the road.
The road leads to the Mount Massive and Mount Elbert recreational areas.
Lake County road and bridge crews are working on the county road and are currently moving cut trees.
Leadville District Ranger Pat Mercer said the need to eliminate blind corners and improve the ability for emergency services to support visitors when necessary made the project a priority.
“We have been ready to work on this project for four years and with increased interest in hiking the trails to these fourteeners,” Mercer said.
The Forest Service and Lake County aim to finish most of the work before Memorial Day.
