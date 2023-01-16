A new vending machine at Longfellow Elementary School offers something different for students – books.
Brought in by nonprofit organization Elevating Readers Together, the machine was installed Tuesday and saw its first customer, Oliver Smith, who just turned 6 and cashed in his birthday token for “Si le das una galletita de un ratón” (If You Give a Mouse a Cookie) because he is learning Spanish.
The nonprofit was started in March, with the purpose of getting quality literature into kids’ hands, event organizer Deb Bass O’Brian said. “It’s letting students have their choice in literature.” The vending machine idea was conceived by Elevating Readers Together board member Jessie Smith, Oliver’s mom.
Librarian Tanya Stewart, who worked with Bass O’Brian in planning, said she thinks the vending machine is a pretty big step for their nonprofit’s progress. “I think that as a librarian, that’s what my thing is, getting kids excited about books.”
The vending machine is token operated and does not work with cash. Tokens are given to students when it is their birthday, Stewart said. Kids with summer birthdays will receive their book tokens in May.
This is Stewart’s fifth year of giving out birthday books; the vending machine is just a fun way to distribute them, she said.
Other ways of earning tokens are still being discussed. One idea is to award tokens through Longfellow’s positive behavior system.
“We don’t want to sell the books; we want the kids to get the books as a gift,” Stewart said.
The books are all purchased by Elevating Readers Together, and they cost between $3 and $5. Stewart, who picked out the books, started by stocking 75 books. Some of the titles included “Diary of a Wimpy Kid,” “Ivy & Bean,” “Wings of Fire,” “I Survived” and “The Puppy Place.”
The machine arrived much sooner than expected, Bass O’Brian said. The message, she said, is that when these vending machines are in schools, distribution and frequency of distribution of books will increase.
“It’s more exciting than going into the library to get a book. It’s like … whoa!” Julia Makowski, a member of the Elevating Readers board, said.
The hope is to add book vending machines to the middle school and high school, Bass O’Brian said. The funding is already secured for opening one at the high school, and they are working on getting funding for the middle school as well.
