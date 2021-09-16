Volunteers are invited to participate in revitalizing Five Points Campground at Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area near Cañon City from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 25 for National Public Lands Day.
The work involves installing new tent pads, site markers and fire rings as well as cleaning up vegetation in the area around the campsites.
Five Points Campground is easily accessible from U.S. 50 and has a hiking trail that goes to a lookout point with beautiful views, a press release stated.
To participate, register at ahra.mobi/publiclandsday.
