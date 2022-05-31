For the fourth time, the Upper Arkansas Valley Wildland Fire Foundation will host roughly 300 wildland firefighters and emergency responders in Salida June 6-10 for the week-long Colorado Wildland Fire & Incident Management Academy.
Organizers said in a press release that residents can expect to see numerous fire agency vehicles and personnel at Salida High School as well as at local hotels and restaurants. Breakfast and lunch will be served at the high school, but participants will dine on their own in the evenings.
The academy will host a CWFIMA Benefit Fund Golf Tournament June 7 at the Salida Golf Club and is seeking hole sponsors. Anyone interested should contact Wendy Fischer at 970-759-9610 or wfischer@cwfima.org. Donations of items for the Benefit Fund Silent Auction also are needed.
