Colorado Secretary of State has released the unofficial primary election results for Chaffee County.
As of 9 p.m., with the latest update on the website for the county being 7:37 p.m., Brandon Becker is leading Alison Brown in the Republican primary for District 3 Chaffee County Commissioner 1,371 to 1,111 votes.
In the Republican primary for Colorado U.S. Senator, who will run against Senator Michael Bennett in the general election, Ron Hanks is leading Joe O’Dea in Chaffee County 1,374 to 1,279.
Statewide, as of 9 p.m., O’Dea is leading Hanks 271,257 to 220,835.
Erik Aadland is leading the race for Representative to U.S. Congress, District 7, the new district which includes Chaffee, in the Republican Primary.
Aadland is up 1,328 votes to Tim Reichert’s 820 and Laurel Imer’s 381 in the county.
Aadland is also leading statewide, 35,298 to Reichert’s 26,841 and Imer’s 11,596.
In Chaffee County, Greg Lopez is ahead of Heidi Ganahl in the Republican primary for the Colorado Governor’s race, 1,445 to 1,134.
Statewide, Ganahl leads Lopez 262,600 to 230,451.
The Republican primary race for Colorado Secretary of State is currently lead by Pam Anderson with 1,021 votes, while Mike O’Donnell received 768 and Tina Peaters received 724.
Anderson leads the state race with 212,894 votes, while O’Donnell has received 141,829 and Peters 131,500.
All other races in the Republican primary, and all races in the Democratic primary, are unopposed.
See the full story in Friday’s Mountain Mail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.