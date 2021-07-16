Colorado’s Move Over Law recently was modified to define what “slow down” means in relation to specific speed limits.
The law requires drivers to move over or slow down when approaching an emergency vehicle (police, fire and ambulance), a tow truck or a highway maintenance vehicle when their red, yellow or blue emergency lights are activated, a press release stated.
The “move over” portion of the law requires drivers to move one lane away from the specified vehicle when a lane is available. If there is no lane available, drivers are required to slow down to a safe speed.
Specifically, if the roadway has a speed limit of 45 mph or more, “slow down” means to reduce speeds to 20 mph under the speed limit. If the roadway has a speed limit of 40 mph or less, “slow down” means traffic may go no faster than 25 mph.
Every state currently has move-over laws, which were created to protect first responders, tow truck operators and highway maintenance personnel after a nationwide trend of increased incidents in which emergency personnel were struck by passing traffic.
In Colorado, the total fine for violating the Move Over Law is $169.50.
To see the law in its entirety, read Colorado Revised Statute 42-4-705.
