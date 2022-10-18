Fantasy Faire set for Saturday

Calling all wizards, warlocks, elves, dwarves and dragons: Come to Alpine Park from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday for the inaugural Fantasy Faire.
Naters Art and WeArk Salida have partnered with Salida Regional Library for the all-new festival celebrating fantasy and folklore.
The festival includes three main parts: vendors, performances and activities.
“We intend for Fantasy Faire to be like a mini Renaissance festival but with more dragons and magic. An event where we can dress up in costumes and enter a fantasy world,” Nate Calderone of Naters Art said.
Vendor wares will include art, metallurgy, imitation weaponry, pottery, costumes and jewelry and a live artisan pottery demo by Dave Blakeslee.
Activities will include face painting, a dungeon photo booth and a game arena fundraiser for Crest Academy.
Busking troubadours (medieval poets) will play music, and dancers will perform on stage.
Food will be offered from Rosy’s Donuts, Rock Bottom and Mystic Mushrooms. Visitors are also welcome to bring a pizza picnic from the festival’s main sponsor, Moonlight Pizza and Brewpub, 242 F St.
Salida Regional Library will host several fantasy-themed events throughout October leading up to the Fantasy Faire, including fantasy-themed story times, dress-up days, crafts, fantasy literature displays and other surprises.
Anyone interested in becoming a vendor or volunteering for the Salida Fantasy Faire can email salidafantasyfest@gmail.com.
