Salida Regional Library will host a virtual book talk with Jeri Norgren, author of “Colorado’s Highest: The History of Naming the 14,000-Foot Peaks.” The talk will be from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Norgren will discuss the history of many of the Fourteeners in Chaffee County and explain how they got their names.
She will read selections from the book and share images taken by photographer John Fielder.
Norgren is a fifth generation Coloradan and has spent most of her life exploring the mountains.
She took great interest in the naming of the state’s highest peaks. The book is a result of her extensive research of Colorado’s mining history and Hayden’s U.S. Geological Survey records from the 1870s.
Fielder has been a nature photographer and publisher for more than 40 years. He has received the Sierra Club Ansel Adams Award and Aldo Leopold Foundation Achievement Award, in addition to being presented with an honorary degree in sustainability studies from Colorado Mountain College.
His photos have been published in more than 50 books.
The presentation will be available via Zoom. Visit the Salida Regional Library Facebook page or salidalibrary.org to get the link. Or call the library at 719-539-4826 to have the link emailed.
The book is available to borrow from the library or for purchase in local bookstores.
This event is free and open to all ages. Please call the library at 719-539-4826 with any questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.