Lucy Elma Butterfield, 88, died May 15, 2022, in Pueblo.
She was born Aug. 30, 1933, in North Carolina to Jay Sylvester Shepard and Dossie Hudson.
Her family lived near Turkey Creek, just north of Wilmington, North Carolina, where she led a free-spirited childhood roaming the woods and waters with her siblings.
There she met John S. Butterfield, a young Marine based in Camp Lejeune, and they were married a short time later on Dec. 10, 1949.
They left soon thereafter to move to Mr. Butterfiled’s hometown of Wichita, Kansas, and a variety of career opportunities pulled them slowly westward across the United States.
Friends and family said they built an incredible life together over the next 62 years of their marriage, and they were happily married until John’s death in 2012.
All three of their children were born in Wichita, but the Butterfields decided to move to Salida in 1963.
They immediately founded the Patio Pancake Place restaurant, which they operated until 1976 when they sold it to pursue other interests.
Mr. Butterfield was a lifelong entrepreneur, and he and Mrs. Butterfield shifted their interests toward real estate and land investment in both Colorado and New Mexico.
This allowed them to spend much of their remaining lives traveling the country.
Whether enjoying the beaches of Florida, camping through the mountains in their RV or traveling to Alaska on a cruise, the couple was always searching for adventure and variety.
Friends and family said Mrs. Butterfield embodied the characteristics of a traditional Southern belle – charming, social and beautiful – even though she left her native North Carolina at a young age.
They said she was energetic and active for her entire life and was always ready to hunt for antiques or a good game of bridge and will be remembered for her outgoing nature and her devout Christian faith.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings.
Survivors include her children, Jay (Cyndy) Butterfield, Neva Butterfield and John “Mitch” (Ginger) Butterfield; grandchildren, Jason Butterfield, Jacob Butterfield, Tracy Verzi, John Bittner, Sean Butterfield, Austin Butterfield and Chantel Butterfield; and seven great-grandchildren.
Her memorial services will be at 1 p.m. May 24, 2022, at Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery.
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.