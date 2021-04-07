Equity markets took a breather today after the S&P 500 hit a fresh record high earlier this week.
Recent data points to an economy that’s gaining momentum as we enter the earnings season, supporting investor sentiment.
The International Monetary Fund upgraded its global economic growth forecast and now expects world gross domestic product to grow 6 percent this year, up from the 5.5 percent estimated in January.
European markets rallied to a record high after Monday’s holiday across the region, while Asian equities were mixed.
Oil prices partially rebounded from yesterday’s losses as concerns about increasing supply are balanced by signs that mobility and air travel are picking up.
The 10-year Treasury yield and the dollar finished lower.
It was a quiet day on the economic calendar, and with the lack of major headlines, equity markets digested the recent move higher.
Stocks capped off a strong quarter, powered by ongoing monetary-policy stimulus, new rounds of fiscal aid, and positive vaccine developments.
As the earnings season approaches with banks kicking off the week of April 12, earnings estimates have been revised higher.
Consensus forecasts call for 25 percent growth in S&P 500 earnings in 2021. There might be more room for positive surprises given the stronger-than-expected economic backdrop.
Fiscal policy continues to get most of the attention, with media articles reporting that moderate Democrats are calling for a 25 percent corporate tax rate versus the 28 percent proposed by President Joe Biden to fund the sweeping infrastructure proposal unveiled last week. The plan will likely undergo significant revisions as the negotiation process plays out in Washington.
If well executed, the eight-year stimulus proposal has the potential to boost long-term economic growth, but the corporate tax hikes proposed could be a source of near-term anxiety for the markets.
Considering the expectation for a durable economic recovery and accelerating growth as vaccines are widely distributed, the potential for modest tax increases does not change our positive outlook for stocks.
