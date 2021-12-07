David Leroy DeLuca, 73, a lifelong Salida resident, died Nov. 30, 2021, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center in Salida.
He was born July 1, 1948, in Salida to Francis and Theresa (Veltri) DeLuca.
Mr. DeLuca married Debbie Ochs July 12, 1969, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Salida.
He was a lifelong member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Mr. DeLuca worked at and retired from the Salida Post Office.
He enjoyed many years of coaching and running the Babe Ruth Baseball program.
He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and going for walks.
Friends and family said he experienced great joy when spending time with them.
Mr. DeLuca was preceded in death by his parents and brother Duke DeLuca.
Survivors include his wife; sons, Jeff (Jessica) DeLuca of Scottsbluff, Nebraska, and Aaron (Gretchen) DeLuca of Centennial; daughter, Jenny (Scott) Gorman of Arvada; brother Jim (Linda) DeLuca of Salida; and grandchildren, Kylar DeLuca, Aeneas DeLuca, Collin Cabe and Madalyn Cabe.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Dec 10, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.