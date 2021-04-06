The Lady Spartans’ volleyball team put up a good fight Tuesday at home against Ellicott but ended losing in four sets, 24-26, 25-18, 21-25 and 17-25.
Salida played strong defense, but were unable to come back from the tough offense of the Lady Thunderhawks.
The loss puts the Lady Spartans at 4-3 this season and 2-2 in the 3A Tri-Peaks league.
The Lady Thunderhawks are 3-3 overall and 1-2 in the 3A Tri-Peaks league.
Salida will travel to The Vanguard School in Colorado Springs at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. The Lady Coursers are 2-0 this season.
