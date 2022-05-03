The commencement ceremony for Colorado Mountain College’s Salida campus will be at 10 a.m. May 7 at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Av.
For the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, CMC’s in-person commencement ceremonies will be open to the public, according to a press release.
While graduates were permitted to invite a limited number of guests to commencement last year, this year CMC is welcoming community members at ceremonies for students at all 11 CMC campuses, who will receive certificates of occupational proficiency, associate degrees and bachelor’s degrees.
Salida resident Angel Rowell will give the keynote address at the SteamPlant. Rowell sits on the CMC Salida Advisory Board, where she was instrumental in the annexation of Colorado Mountain College’s district into Salida. She is also president of the Salida Business Alliance.
Rowell and her husband, Nik, moved from their corporate jobs in Minnesota to Salida in 2018 and developed the Discovery Pass, a smartphone-based local business discount app.
For more information and details on each campus’s commencement ceremony, visit https://coloradomtn.edu/graduation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.