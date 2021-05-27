To combat impaired driving during the upcoming summer, Colorado Department of Transportation, Colorado State Patrol and local law enforcement agencies will join forces for the Memorial Day DUI enforcement period from today to June 1.
CDOT reminded motorists in a press release that driving impaired, whether by alcohol or marijuana, is expensive. A DUI or DWAI can cost upwards of $13,500 in fines and legal fees.
A DUI can also result in revoked license, increased insurance costs, jail time and a criminal record. Information about DUI laws in Colorado can be found at NoDUIColorado.org.
“In Colorado, first-time convictions of DUIs include license revocation for nine months, a fine, public service requirements and possible jail time. The penalties are high because DUI is a criminal charge, not a minor traffic violation,” Colorado State Patrol Chief Matthew Packard said.
