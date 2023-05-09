The City of Salida announced Friday that F Street, from the alley between Second and Third streets down to the river, will close beginning the morning of May 25.
City council approved the closure during its May 2 meeting.
During the May 16 meeting, the council will discuss uses for the closed street, such as food carts. Comments can be submitted to the council before the meeting.
If an F Street businesses would like to use the public right-of-way in front of their business, they will need to submit a conceptual site plan and return the signed revocable license agreement to the city clerk’s office at 448 E. First St. or email it to deputyclerk@cityofsalida.com. All application information and materials can be found on the city’s website, cityofsalida.com.
